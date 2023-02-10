PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Chico! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!

Chico is a two-year-old mix. He is friendly with people, other dogs, and cats!

Chico likes to hang out with his friends at the shelter and he loves to play with them outside in the yard!

If you are looking to adopt Chico or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

