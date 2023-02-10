No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming

As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, there is no new update as of yet
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police.

Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood Park, the area can be checked off as a place of interest.

Zimmerman says the department will continue to look into all places of interest—both in and outside of Wood County.

If you have any new information or tips on the search for Gretchen Fleming, you can call Zimmerman by dialing 304-424-1072 and for after hours, dial 304-424-8444.

