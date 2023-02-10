Obituary: Horner, Freda May

Freda May Horner, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Scott Depot, WV, at the wonderful age of 96. She was born March 30, 1926, at Eaton, Wood Co., WV, to Lee George Sprout Sr. and Grace Evans Sprout.

Freda was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stephen Lee Phillips; husband, Clemmie E. Horner; brothers Lee George Sprout, Jr. and Fred William Sprout; sisters Martha Metz and Dorothy Yglesias.

She is survived by daughter Vicki Phillips Casto and husband Kevin of Scott Depot, WV, and granddaughters Lauren Fogle (Dallin) of Winfield, WV, and Hannah Patton of Scott Depot, WV, and eight great-grandchildren.

As a young girl, Freda won a $5.00 gold piece for having the highest scholastic average in Walker School District. When she went to the Carnegie Library to receive her award, she saw Miss Nellie Bohn “pounding the heck out of a manual typewriter.” Freda decided then and there to be a secretary. Her career began in 1943 at the Parkersburg Rig and Reel. She later worked at Broida’s, Libby Owens Ford, Mullen Motors, and Penn Metal.

She retired from Marbon (Borg-Warner) after four years as a secretary and nine years as a supervisor. Family history buffs will appreciate that for more than 25 years, Freda typed birth, death, marriage, and census records for her good friend, Wes Cochran, a local genealogist. The resulting books have been sold nationwide.

Freda grew up in Walker and lived in Vienna and Parkersburg until 2014 when she moved to Scott Depot at the age of 88 to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 13th, at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Evangelist Bob Long officiating. Interment will follow at the Walker Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be Sunday, 2-4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer Association or any charitable cause that touches your heart.

