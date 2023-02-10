W.Va. lawmakers vote to open up access to birthing centers across the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -After passing a near-total ban on abortion over the Summer, lawmakers in Charleston are advancing a bill that would eliminate some of the red tape associated with opening birthing centers in the state.

The House of Delegates passed a bill on Tuesday that would remove birthing centers from the state’s Certificate of Need process, which requires health care providers to obtain government approval first.

Del. Eric Brooks, (R) Raleigh County, voted in favor of the bill, citing the need to provide more access to services for women in rural communities.

“It’s important that we make this available to ladies having babies, in rural areas in particular, so it opens up opportunities for these folks.”

Birthing centers are typically centers staffed by nurse midwives outside of a hospital environment. There is currently only in the state, the FamilyCare OB/GYN & Birth Center, located in Charleston.

