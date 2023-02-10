W.Va. senators consider bill to regulate Kratom, Delta 8, Delta 10

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are working to regulate the sale of Kratom, Delta 8, and Delta 10. A bill that passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee late Thursday would classify the products as Schedule I drugs.

If the bill becomes law, it will take these products off shelves across the state. According to former U.S. Attorney and Senator Mike Stuart, removing access to these products is a good thing. He said the products are too often falling into the hands of children.

While the suppliers of Kratom claim the product is an herbal extract that can be used to treat anxiety, stomach problems, and muscle pain, Sen. Stuart said it has addictive properties similar to opioids.

“If someone is operating a big piece of equipment and a high-wall collapses, the drug test will show there was nothing in their system and that’s just not true,” said Sen. Stuart. “And Delta 8 and Delta 10 are unneeded because we have medical marijuana, where if you follow the regulations, get the medical marijuana card, and go through the channels, it’s a lot safer.”

The West Virginia Oil, Marketers, and Grocers Association (OMEGA) has since come out against the bill, urging constituents to call lawmakers to defeat the measure. Delta 8 and Delta 10 are isomers of Marijuana. While the product’s manufacturers say they possess much lower levels of THC, some senators say the problem is these products are increasingly falling into the hands of children.

“It’s addictive for one thing,” said Senator Vince Deeds. “And it’s easy to be introduced to young people.”

Senator Stuart cited recent suspensions related to the products in districts across the state. “Frankly, our kids are using it at record rates. If you look at suspensions over the past 30 days, Lincoln County -- 26 suspensions. Barbour County -- 29 suspensions. These drugs of addiction only lead to misery. There will no doubt be individuals who claim the benefits of these drugs.”

The bill will get a closer look when it is considered before the full Senate next week.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.