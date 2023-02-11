2022 crime statistics are in - insight from the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force

Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force reviews crime statistics from 2022.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force has compiled its 2022 statistics.

This local task force focuses on organized crime and drug distribution, not lower level street crime.

It’s made up of members of the Parkersburg Police Department, the Vienna Police Department, the Williamstown Police Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and West Virginia State Police.

WTAP talked to the task force’s Pat Lefebure about trends they saw in 2022.

“The street value of the drugs that they’ve removed from our community in 2022 was over a million dollars worth,” he said.

Lefebure said the task force seized about four pounds of fentanyl, 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 315 pounds of marijuana, among other drugs.

“Primarily it’s all fentanyl and methamphetamine. That’s what’s driving everything these days,” he said.

Fentanyl is dangerous enough that local agencies had to change their policies and procedures about five years ago.

“No longer are they field-testing these items just due to the danger it poses to our local officers,” Lefebure said.

Most of the drugs in our area are coming from Akron and Columbus, according to Lefebure. This changes from year to year.

“You can track it back from Akron and Columbus back to Chicago and then back into Mexico is primarily where we see it from.”

Lefebure said almost all crime in our area, from violence to forgery can be traced back to drugs.

“Whether it’s theft to try to get money for drugs or it’s violence related to someone being under the influence or someone trying to influence or to retaliate against others while, you know, in the drug trade…,”

Lefebure said the task force removed about 35 firearms, executed about 72 search warrants, and about 95 arrests in 2022. Most search warrants and arrests were narcotics related.

Lefebure said going after this kind of crime can be a time-consuming process.

“..., I know that the general public at times would feel frustrated that, you know, that they know a drug home is out there - they feel it, they see it happening day to day but it takes a long time to build a strong case...,” he said.

In 2021, the task force was named Task Force of the Year by The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas [HIDTA] program.

Still, it’s feeling the effects of dwindling numbers in law enforcement.

“This is doing it on a very limited scale as the man power across the board for all police agencies has been decreased that right now there are currently only five officers assigned to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force so they’re doing great work for the limited number of officers that they have,” Lefebure said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement suspect that the Nolan twins have been collecting child pornography for a decade.
Local twins are arrested for child pornography
Four car crash in Vienna
Four car crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Vienna
Keith Wood
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention
Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the feature act at the Parkersburg Homecoming on...
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts

Latest News

The night was full of activities, from a magic show to games and more.
Guests gather for a good time at the annual Night to Shine event
Around 100 cats were rescued in Washington County, Ohio
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a dishwasher
The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes turn 50 this year
This Is Home: Reflecting on 50 years of the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes