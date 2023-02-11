2022 crime statistics are in - insight from the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force has compiled its 2022 statistics.

This local task force focuses on organized crime and drug distribution, not lower level street crime.

It’s made up of members of the Parkersburg Police Department, the Vienna Police Department, the Williamstown Police Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and West Virginia State Police.

WTAP talked to the task force’s Pat Lefebure about trends they saw in 2022.

“The street value of the drugs that they’ve removed from our community in 2022 was over a million dollars worth,” he said.

Lefebure said the task force seized about four pounds of fentanyl, 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 315 pounds of marijuana, among other drugs.

“Primarily it’s all fentanyl and methamphetamine. That’s what’s driving everything these days,” he said.

Fentanyl is dangerous enough that local agencies had to change their policies and procedures about five years ago.

“No longer are they field-testing these items just due to the danger it poses to our local officers,” Lefebure said.

Most of the drugs in our area are coming from Akron and Columbus, according to Lefebure. This changes from year to year.

“You can track it back from Akron and Columbus back to Chicago and then back into Mexico is primarily where we see it from.”

Lefebure said almost all crime in our area, from violence to forgery can be traced back to drugs.

“Whether it’s theft to try to get money for drugs or it’s violence related to someone being under the influence or someone trying to influence or to retaliate against others while, you know, in the drug trade…,”

Lefebure said the task force removed about 35 firearms, executed about 72 search warrants, and about 95 arrests in 2022. Most search warrants and arrests were narcotics related.

Lefebure said going after this kind of crime can be a time-consuming process.

“..., I know that the general public at times would feel frustrated that, you know, that they know a drug home is out there - they feel it, they see it happening day to day but it takes a long time to build a strong case...,” he said.

In 2021, the task force was named Task Force of the Year by The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas [HIDTA] program.

Still, it’s feeling the effects of dwindling numbers in law enforcement.

“This is doing it on a very limited scale as the man power across the board for all police agencies has been decreased that right now there are currently only five officers assigned to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force so they’re doing great work for the limited number of officers that they have,” Lefebure said.

