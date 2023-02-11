Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction.

Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community.

“We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Warden.

A realtor contacted the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley after not being able to enter the property due to the cats.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden says they were surprised about what they saw when they visited the residence.

“We went out there and roughly guessed 85 cats, and from Monday until today’s date they were slowly feeding them, gaining their trust. At this point we are at 101 cats right now with one in a live trap at that location,” said Chief Deputy Warden.

Humane Officer Fredley Tynan says they were originally told there were about 30 cats at the residence.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden, Deputy Tonya Tullius, and Tynan said that national organizations really helped with the process.

“We have worked with the Humane Society of the United States. They have been most helpful, along with the Bissell Foundation in providing contacts for us,” said Deputy Tullius.

“We really started reaching out to national organizations who’ve done this before so they could give us tips on how to set up. Their big thing was get a space secured as a temporary shelter, get wire floored crates to use, and blankets and sheets to cover the kennels so the ones that are sick don’t spread it to the others, and it creates a calming environment,” said Tynan

Once the prep work was done, the cats were caught and taken to the Washington County Fairgrounds for evaluation and to be held.

Veterinarian Dr. Roberta Haught says most of the cats are in good condition.

“They are, for the number of cats that were in this dwelling, they are in great shape. We’re seeing just some upper respiratory signs, which could be due to the living conditions themselves. They have been taken care of; they have been fed, been given plenty of food, water, and shelter.”

Along with Dr. Haught’s office, Dr. Rachel McNatt will assist with the evaluations on Saturday.

All of this couldn’t have been possible without the help from local organizations.

“Dr. Haught’s office was amazing. They came out and helped us catch the cats, and now they are doing the assessments today and tomorrow. Apex (True Value) is donating heaters, and any time we put a plea out to the community, they always help. It takes a community to do everything that we do, and without them it wouldn’t be possible.”

In Marietta. Sarah Coleman for WTAP News.

The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley would greatly appreciated any donations to help the cats.

