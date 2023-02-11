Guests gather for a good time at the annual Night to Shine event

The night was full of activities, from a magic show to games and more.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - This Friday night, churches across the U.S. hosted a Night to Shine. It’s an annual dance for people with disabilities.

Porterfield Baptist Church was one of the churches involved.

The church was full of excitement Friday night. Guests took a limo to the event then were greeted with cheering paparazzi and a red carpet. Then they were lead into the main room, where they were introduced and crowned.

The night was full of games, dancing, a magic show, and more.

Lead organizer Larry Ryan said about 144 people registered for the event. He said it’s his favorite night of the year.

“When people for the first time come to this event and volunteer, they’re just blown away by the joy that they see in our guests faces and that’s just awesome. It’s just great to see,” he said.

The event happened thanks to many dedicated volunteers. Ryan said both Warren Local Schools and Porterfield Baptist Church organized it.

Ryan said coaches, students, teachers, and more have been gathering at the church throughout the week, putting in the work needed to make the night a success.

Night to Shine is a Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored event.

