Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement suspect that the Nolan twins have been collecting child pornography for a decade.
Local twins are arrested for child pornography
Four car crash in Vienna
Four car crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Vienna
Keith Wood
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention
Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the feature act at the Parkersburg Homecoming on...
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts

Latest News

The night was full of activities, from a magic show to games and more.
Guests gather for a good time at the annual Night to Shine event
Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force reviews crime statistics from 2022.
2022 crime statistics are in - insight from the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast