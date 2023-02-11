Regional winners announced in Academic Showdown

Williamstown High School was among those competing in Saturday’s competition
(Source: Pexels via MGN)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two teams have advanced out of the third regional 2023 Academic Showdown.

The academic head-to-head showdown competition is for high schools across West Virginia.

The competition tests students’ knowledge in subjects like math, history, sports, fine arts, and more.

Students in grades 9 through 12 can participate.

This years competitors include 71 teams from 40 high schools representing 26 counties.

Teams in today’s competition included:

Williamstown

Morgantown Team 1 & 2

Weir Team 1& 2

John Marshall Team 1& 2

Brooke Team 1 & 2

Lewis County

Grafton Team 1 & 2

Today’s winners were the two Morgantown High School teams. They have earned a spot in the finale on March 31st at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

The next regional is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2023, at Concord University in Athens, West Virginia.

The Academic Showdown is a partnership between the WVDE, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

You can learn more about the Academic Showdown here.

