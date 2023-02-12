American Red Cross hosts advanced CPR classes

The American Rec Cross gave an advanced CPR class in Parkersburg on Saturday
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many CPR classes are taught by the American Red Cross across the MOV.

Saturday an advanced CPR class was held to perform two person CPR if needed.

“There really is a variety of ways you could learn how to save a life depending on what you might actually need in your way of business. If you are in a business that requires you to have a certain type of certification check with us to see if we offer that,” said Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring.

For more information on how to schedule for upcoming CPR classes you can click here.

