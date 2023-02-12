Celebrating Local Black History: Part Two

John Stone Home
John Stone Home(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week we spoke to officials from the Belpre Historical Society about the John Stone home.

John Stone was an abolitionist who worked with the Underground Railroad to help free slaves from Virginia.

The John Stone home is one of the many places along the river that was used as a place for slaves to hide or stay during the night.

It was once placed on what is now a cornfield but has since been moved further from the river.

“Well the significance is John Stone and his family were station masters for an underground station basically and they would often hang lanterns or give some other signal to when it was safe to get across,” said Belpre Historical Society Volunteer, Maggie Webster.

The trek across the Ohio River might not seem far but there were many camps and guards that constantly overlooked the river making it hard to cross.

“Initially in the Northwest ordinance there was no slavery permitted the the Northwest which is Ohio and Belpre is the second organized settlement so there were a lot of abolitionist in the area that supported the underground railroad and the enslaved people becoming free,” Webster said.

These camps also caused problems for those in Ohio who were openly known to be looking to help free slaves.

“They also at one point when there were some problems pre-civil war, civil war times they actually made a fake cannon in the yard to scare the people across the river,” said Webster.

For the last two weeks of Black History Month I will be covering other local black history that has helped develop the MOV into what we are today.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement suspect that the Nolan twins have been collecting child pornography for a decade.
Local twins are arrested for child pornography
Four car crash in Vienna
Four car crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Vienna
Keith Wood
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges
Around 100 cats were rescued in Washington County, Ohio
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming

Latest News

CPR advanced class
American Red Cross hosts advanced CPR classes
Emmy Strauss discusses area events.
A look at valentine’s weekend
The Washington County Special Olympics partnered with Cross County vendors for the Quarter...
Quarter auction benefits Special Olympians
The Washington County Special Olympics partnered with Cross County vendors for the Quarter...
Quarter auction benefits Special Olympians