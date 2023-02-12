Celebrating Local Black History: Part Two

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week we spoke to officials from the Belpre Historical Society about the John Stone home.

John Stone was an abolitionist who worked with the Underground Railroad to help free slaves from Virginia.

The John Stone home is one of the many places along the river that was used as a place for slaves to hide or stay during the night.

It was once placed on what is now a cornfield but has since been moved further from the river.

“Well the significance is John Stone and his family were station masters for an underground station basically and they would often hang lanterns or give some other signal to when it was safe to get across,” said Belpre Historical Society Volunteer, Maggie Webster.

The trek across the Ohio River might not seem far but there were many camps and guards that constantly overlooked the river making it hard to cross.

“Initially in the Northwest ordinance there was no slavery permitted the the Northwest which is Ohio and Belpre is the second organized settlement so there were a lot of abolitionist in the area that supported the underground railroad and the enslaved people becoming free,” Webster said.

These camps also caused problems for those in Ohio who were openly known to be looking to help free slaves.

“They also at one point when there were some problems pre-civil war, civil war times they actually made a fake cannon in the yard to scare the people across the river,” said Webster.

For the last two weeks of Black History Month I will be covering other local black history that has helped develop the MOV into what we are today.

