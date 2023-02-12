A look at valentine’s weekend

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta businesses are already in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Specials began Saturday and will run through Valentines Day.

Emmy Strauss, communications director for the Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau is anticipating a sweet weekend in downtown Marietta.

“Discounts on shopping downtown, events for singles on the Riviera as well as dinner specials at many of our local restaurants,” she said.

Events are not just for couples. Everyone is encouraged to join.

