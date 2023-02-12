Marietta College Inducts newest Hall of Fame Class
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -
The newest Hall of Fame class for Marietta College has officially been inducted during halftime of the Pioneers men’s basketball game against Wilmington College.
The inductees were all from the graduating class of 2012 and the newest members are as follows:
Kelli Barnette - Women’s Rowing
Ashley Bault - Women’s Track and Field
Austin Blaski - Baseball
Brian Gasser - Baseball
Trevor Halter - Basketball
Ryan Householder - Men’s Track and Field
Kevin Knab - Basketball
Tim Saunders - Baseball
