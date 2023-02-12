Marietta College Inducts newest Hall of Fame Class

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The newest Hall of Fame class for Marietta College has officially been inducted during halftime of the Pioneers men’s basketball game against Wilmington College.

The inductees were all from the graduating class of 2012 and the newest members are as follows:

Kelli Barnette - Women’s Rowing

Ashley Bault - Women’s Track and Field

Austin Blaski - Baseball

Brian Gasser - Baseball

Trevor Halter - Basketball

Ryan Householder - Men’s Track and Field

Kevin Knab - Basketball

Tim Saunders - Baseball

