Pleasants County Neighbor Network held its first annual gala

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Pleasants County Neighbor Network held a gala Saturday night.

The first annual gala was held to bring the community together for fun and to raise money for the community.

The St. Marys Marina was filled with music, dancing, food, and a couple auctions to not only raise money but also raise awareness of what all Pleasants County Neighbor Network does for the community.

