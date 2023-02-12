Quarter auction benefits Special Olympians
Washington County residents gathered to raise money Saturday.
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Special Olympics partnered with Cross County Vendors for a quarter auction at the Washington County Park and Rec Center.
The event is part raffle, part auction, and part fundraiser all rolled into one. It is said to be a unique to support a cause while enjoying some friendly competition.
Local Special Olympian Tanner Reed expressed what competing means to him.
“I just love my coaches, my family and all of the support that I get,” he said.
Tanner Reed participates in swimming and track events.
Auction proceeds will be used for the Washington County Special Olympics upcoming season.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.