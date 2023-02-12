Quarter auction benefits Special Olympians

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Special Olympics partnered with Cross County Vendors for a quarter auction at the Washington County Park and Rec Center.

The event is part raffle, part auction, and part fundraiser all rolled into one. It is said to be a unique to support a cause while enjoying some friendly competition.

Local Special Olympian Tanner Reed expressed what competing means to him.

“I just love my coaches, my family and all of the support that I get,” he said.

Tanner Reed participates in swimming and track events.

Auction proceeds will be used for the Washington County Special Olympics upcoming season.

