Quarter auction benefits Special Olympians

Washington County residents gathered to raise money Saturday.
A Quarter auction was held today to raise money for the Special Olympics.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Special Olympics partnered with Cross County Vendors for a quarter auction at the Washington County Park and Rec Center.

The event is part raffle, part auction, and part fundraiser all rolled into one. It is said to be a unique to support a cause while enjoying some friendly competition.

Local Special Olympian Tanner Reed expressed what competing means to him.

“I just love my coaches, my family and all of the support that I get,” he said.

Tanner Reed participates in swimming and track events.

Auction proceeds will be used for the Washington County Special Olympics upcoming season.

