Closing time for Marietta movie theater

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you live in Marietta and there are any movies you want to see at Cinema 7 then you only have 10 days left.

February 23 Cinema 7 will be showing their last movie after decades of operation.

Many people on social media were upset to see the theater go but this is a common theme nationally not just in Marietta.

“Going to movie theaters just isn’t the same. When you look back you did it as a kid or you took your first date there,” said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher.

For most towns losing a business will have some impact on the local economy and Schlicher says without a direct replacement the theater closing will have an impact locally.

“It’s definitely going to be an impact for that market. We see these trends happen and there is maybe a replacement for that. I’m not sure what that replacement is other than staying at home and watching movies on TV in your living room, so I don’t know what that replacement is going to be,” said Schlicher.

Schlicher added that currently there are no plans that are set in stone for what the old movie theater will become but it is heading toward the space becoming a retail space.

