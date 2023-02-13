EVE Inc. Chocolate Party fundraiser hosted at Glenwood Community

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The annual EVE Chocolate Party fundraiser was held on Feb. 12 at the Glenwood Community.

The fundraiser offered an all-you-can eat buffet of sweets to support EVE Incorporated, a local nonprofit that shelters and supports survivors of domestic violence.

In attendance were residents of the Glenwood, as well as people from the greater Mid-Ohio Valley Community, who were broadly pleased with the chance to satisfy their sweet tooth for a good cause.

Robin Bozian, who sits on the board of directors for Eve, said she was pleased with the turnout. ““It is meeting our expectations,” Bozian said. “We were really fortunate to have a lot of generous donors. We had a lot of individuals who made their favorite chocolate items, we had businesses, Da Vinci’s, Giant Eagle, various people make chocolate.”

Bozian said they typically make about $2,000-3000 from the chocolate party fundraiser and usually serve around 150 to 200 people.

Information about other ways to support EVE can be found on their website.

