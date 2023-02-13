The first annual gala was a success for Pleasants County Neighbor Network

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Marina was filled with fun, food, and friends to benefit the Pleasants County Neighbor Network Saturday night.

Neighbor Network Board Member Clare Sulgit says the gala helps the organization.

“It was really designed to be a fundraiser. It allows the work of Neighbor Network to extend even further in helping the people of Pleasants County who are most in need,” said Sulgit.

Neighbor Network helps the Pleasant County community in many ways according to Program Director Jennifer White.

“Emergency food pantry, we do emergency utility assistance, when people have terminations. We have the Gabriel project at our location which is dippers and wipes for mama’s of babies,” said White.

The turnout for the first gala was better than they were expecting.

“We were well supported by the community, but Neighbor Network is always well supported by the community. It’s really one of the reasons why the Neighbor Network is so successful,” said Sulgit.

“I was so thrilled with the turnout, it exceeded my expectations actually, and were excited to do it annually,” said White.

For more information on the Pleasants County Neighbor Network visit Neighbor Network - website or Neighbor Network - Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.