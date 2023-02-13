Lee Iven Woodlee sentenced to up to 25 years

Lee Iven Woodlee was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison
Lee Iven Woodlee was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lee Iven Woodlee was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for marijuana and methamphetamine.

The defense requested that Woodlee serve out his sentence for his three charges concurrently.

Woodlee said he hoped leniency in his sentencing would let him seek treatment and show his family that he could overcome his struggles with addiction. “I would love to be able to show them that I can beat this drug addiction,” Woodle told Judge Robert Waters. I just need to be taught how. I know how to live the old life. It’s time I need to be taught how to live a normal life.”

The prosecution argued that because Woodlee has a lengthy history of legal issues, it would be inappropriate to offer him the leniency of serving his three sentences concurrently. Judge Waters sentenced Woodlee to serve his sentences consecutively. With the two possession charges and the reckless indifference charge combined, Woodlee could be in prison for up to 25 years.

