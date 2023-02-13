Levi Scott Jarvis sentenced to up to 15 years for second degree robbery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Levi Scott Jarvis of Mineral Wells was sentenced on Feb. 13 for second degree robbery.

Jarvis plead guilty to the crime in December of last year.

Jarvis’ defense attorney said his client’s crime was linked to struggles with addiction and numerous personal traumas. Jarvis said he watched his brother commit suicide and found his sister dead from a heroin overdose.

The defense requested asked that Jarvis be considered a youthful offender and that he serve his time in a rehabilitation program at the Anthony Center.

The prosecution argued that Jarvis’ extensive criminal history made him a poor candidate for alternative sentencing.

“He is violent,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Charlotte Dauphin. “His history is violent. The state offers condolences for the horrible family tragedies that he’s witnessed and he’s been through. However, his record should be looked at as a totality rather than as just the one circumstance. Given his violent history, the state believes he is a danger to society and that he should be sentenced to prison for the five to 18 years.”

Judge Robert Waters denied the defense’s request for alternative sentencing.

Jarvis was sentenced for five to 18 years.

