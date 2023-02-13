Multiple vehicles towed from the scene of three car wreck

A three vehicle wreck happened on Rosemar Road.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A three vehicle crash happened at the corner of Rosemar Road and Woodland Drive on Monday afternoon.

All three cars involved were towed away.

Officials said all cars were going down Rosemar Road when one car came to a complete stop to yield for traffic before it turned. The next car also came to a complete stop but the third car didn’t, causing the crash.

No one was transported to the hospital.

Vienna police and fire responded to the scene.

The original call came in around 3pm.

Law enforcement commended bystanders who checked in on everyone, even offering rides.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia
One vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg early...
One car rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
Around 100 cats were rescued in Washington County, Ohio
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
John E. Charlton Obit
Obituary: Charlton, John E.
David John Broughton Obit
Obituary: Broughton, David John

Latest News

US Navy hovercraft on North Myrtle Beach.
Williamstown residents sees US Navy Hovercraft used in Chinese spy balloon recovery
Marietta movie theater will be permanently closing
Closing time for Marietta movie theater
El hombre pudo ser detenido al intentar huir de la casa a toda prisa, y ahora enfrenta varios...
Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million
A West Virginia water utility says it’s taking precautionary steps following the derailment of...
Train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions