Multiple vehicles towed from the scene of three car wreck

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A three vehicle crash happened at the corner of Rosemar Road and Woodland Drive on Monday afternoon.

All three cars involved were towed away.

Officials said all cars were going down Rosemar Road when one car came to a complete stop to yield for traffic before it turned. The next car also came to a complete stop but the third car didn’t, causing the crash.

No one was transported to the hospital.

Vienna police and fire responded to the scene.

The original call came in around 3pm.

Law enforcement commended bystanders who checked in on everyone, even offering rides.

