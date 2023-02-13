Obituary: Broughton, David John

David John Broughton died peacefully on February 10, 2023, at his home in Marietta, Ohio, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn, and their children: Joseph of San Diego, CA; Megan of Columbus, OH; and Carolyn of Marietta, OH, and his dog Beatrice (Lil b). He is also survived by his parents John Robert Broughton and Jean (Starcher) Broughton of Marietta, OH; his brother Paul Robert Broughton of Winfield, WV; his brother-in-law Herman III (Kim) Hambrick of Fleming, OH, and his brother-in-law John (Lydia) Hambrick of Davis, WV.

Dave was born on December 5, 1965, in Marietta, Ohio, to John and Jean Broughton. He graduated from Marietta Senior High School in 1984 and completed his bachelor’s degree from Ohio University in 1989 as well as a master’s degree from West Virginia University. He married the love of his life, wife of 32 years, Lynn (Hambrick), on September 22, 1990, and then had three beautiful children, which filled his life with pride and joy.

Dave worked for 25 years at Broughton Foods and, over that time, learned every aspect of the business and developed close bonds with all the good people who worked there. He rose to the position of general manager, with one of his proudest accomplishments coming after he earned his CDL so he was able to drive tractor-trailers to bring water and refrigerated goods to emergency situations. Dave was a member of Kiwanis and the Marietta Boat Club and was on the board of Marietta Memorial Hospital for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Williamstown.

Dave was the life of the party, always smiling and talking to anyone in earshot. He was ornery and loved practical jokes with his neighbors, coworkers, and family. He loved hosting his friends at the Rib Rally-in-the-Alley for many years. He was a man who never wasted one minute of his life, whether it was mowing the grass, working on his home, or boating with his family.

Dave fought a courageous battle against cancer for over 12 years. During this time, he lived his life to the fullest. He loved life, and he loved God. He enjoyed playing golf and woodworking. Dave was and an avid basketball player and water-skier, and he loved road cycling and driving fast cars. He cherished spending time with friends. He loved his coworkers at Broughton Foods. He loved competing with (mostly beating) his children in everything from footraces to monopoly. More than anything else, Dave loved his family. He was a hero to many and especially to his wife and children.

A public visitation will take place at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home in Marietta, Ohio, on Monday, February 13th, from 2 pm to 6 pm, with a memorial service beginning at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, Dave requested donations be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley located at 90 Mt. Tom Road in Marietta, Ohio. The family would like to thank the Marietta Fire Department EMS, the wonderful nurses with Amedysis, the amazing medical staff at both The James and Marietta Memorial Hospital, and the dedicated service of his lifetime friend and physician, Dr. Kelli Cawley.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Dave’s family and offers online condolences as well as other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.