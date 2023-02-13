Obituary: Carder, John E.

John E. Carder, Jr, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Worthington Health Care Center.

He was born July 13, 1951, in Parkersburg, a son of the late John E. Carder, Sr., and Helen Santee Carder.

John was employed with DuPont. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his son, Travis Carder (Jennifer) of Parkersburg; sisters, Charlotte Lowe and Gloria Roush; brother, Ron Carder (Sheila); grandchildren, Jonathan Carder, Kaylyn Wigal, and Kelsey Mitchell; great-grandchild, Kason Mitchell.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila C. Life Carder.

A memorial service will be held from 4:00-6:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Carder family.

