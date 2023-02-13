Obituary: Charlton, John E.

John E. Charlton Obit
John E. Charlton Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John E. Charlton, 54, of Mineral Wells, WV, died Saturday, February 12, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late William and Dorothy (Tuell) Charlton.

He was a welder and enjoyed watching football and racing.

He is survived by his three children, Amber Martin, Andrea Rothka, and Victoria Charlton; five grandchildren; five brothers and sisters Jean Charlton (Dave), Robert Charlton (Tammy), Donna Charlton, Linda Devore (Terry), and Billy Charlton; girlfriend Penny Shull; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Deb Pursley.

Visitation will be Wednesday 5-7 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 100 cats were rescued in Washington County, Ohio
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia
Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force reviews crime statistics from 2022.
2022 crime statistics are in - insight from the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force
John Stone Home
Celebrating Local Black History: Part Two
Emmy Strauss discusses area events.
A look at Valentine’s weekend

Latest News

Evelyn M. Hawn Obit
Obituary: Hawn, Evelyn M.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rector, Joseph Hubert
David John Broughton Obit
Obituary: Broughton, David John
Lucy L. Finley Obit
Obituary: Finley, Lucy L.