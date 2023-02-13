Obituary: Charlton, John E.

John E. Charlton, 54, of Mineral Wells, WV, died Saturday, February 12, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late William and Dorothy (Tuell) Charlton.

He was a welder and enjoyed watching football and racing.

He is survived by his three children, Amber Martin, Andrea Rothka, and Victoria Charlton; five grandchildren; five brothers and sisters Jean Charlton (Dave), Robert Charlton (Tammy), Donna Charlton, Linda Devore (Terry), and Billy Charlton; girlfriend Penny Shull; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Deb Pursley.

Visitation will be Wednesday 5-7 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

