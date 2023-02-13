Obituary: Finley, Lucy L.

Lucy L. Finley Obit
Lucy L. Finley Obit(none)
Lucy L. Finley of Belpre, Ohio, died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on her 97th birthday.

She was born in Mason County, WV, on February 9, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Glen and Leota King.  She was a member of the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Belpre, Ohio.

Survivors include her son Joe (Debbie) Finley of Belpre, Ohio; stepson, Jim Finley of Caldwell, Ohio; a granddaughter, 4 step-grandchildren, 7 step-great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, Katie Davis, Rosalle Rogers, Betty Coleman, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Cecil C. Finley.

At Lucy’s request, there will be a private graveside service. Burial will be in the Rockland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

