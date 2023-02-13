Obituary: Hawn, Evelyn M.

Evelyn M. Hawn, 96, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. With the death of Evelyn, we lost one of Marietta’s most dedicated citizens. She was born on August 6, 1926, in Marietta to Albert A. and Mildred Louise Davis Kuehn.

Evelyn graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in 1944. She was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, the Catholic Women’s Club, where she was past president, served on the church council, RCIA, and Deanery council, was a Eucharistic Minister, and she was a Red Cross volunteer for Marietta Memorial Hospital for 45 years. Evelyn and Phil loved camping, their 4 o’clock beer, watching local sports, and the Cincinnati Reds.

She married Phillip Hawn on June 25, 1947, and was married to Phil for 68 years. Together they had three children, Steve (deceased) and Donna and their kids Stephanie, Kym (Rigo) and Eric (Erin), Linda Bennett (John) and her kids Ben and Tammy (Joe), Larry (Evie) and his kids, Robert (Heather), David (Vienny), Matthew (Dawn) and Michelle (Joey); two stepdaughters, Tracy (Mike) and Brandi (Mike); 23 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Charlotte Kuehn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil; son, Steve; daughter-in-law, Susan; and two sisters, Norma Adams, and Rosemary Weckbacher.

The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service at 3:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Entombment will follow in East Lawn Mausoleum.

Her family would like to thank her caregivers at Harmar Place and Marietta Memorial Hospital. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Hawn family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

