Obituary: Johnson, Allen Ray

Allen Ray Johnson, 85, of Vincent, died February 8th, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Allen was born on October 2nd, 1937, in Belpre, OH, and was the son of the late W. Martin and Sylvia Johnson.

On October 2nd, 1959, he married the love of his life Dolores (Way) Johnson. The two were married for 63 wonderful years.

Allen was a 1955 graduate of Belpre High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served from 1960-1966. He was a member of The Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Belpre. Allen was an owner of Johnson’s General Store in Vincent, OH, and a bus driver for Warren local schools. He retired from Storck Baking Company and Merchants Five Star. Allen was a member of the American Legion Post 15 in Parkersburg, WV, where he loved serving on the Honor Guard and honoring his fellow veterans.

He is survived by his daughter Barbara Eversole of Hilliard, OH son Michael (Rebecca) Johnson of Columbus, OH, 6 grandchildren Marissa, Rachel (Thomas), Caitlin, Emily (Jesse), Zach, and Allison; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, father and mother-in-law Shurley and Elnora Way, sister Ann Doherty, brother-in-law Wayne Doherty, and brother-in-law Ben Elder.

The family will forever be grateful for Allen’s amazing care teams from the Athens, Chillicothe, Cleveland, and Lancaster VA.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM at Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 873 Farson Street, Belpre, OH 45714. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 1 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Barlow Cemetery, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Western Washington County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 151, Vincent, OH 45712.

