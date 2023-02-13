Obituary: Matheny, Guy Steven “Steve”

Guy Steven “Steve” Matheny, 72, of Washington, WV, died at 1:08 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV, after a prolonged illness.  Steve was born December 29, 1950, in Baltimore, Maryland.  He was a Christian and Baptist by faith. He graduated from Ripley High School in 1970, where he played football, lifted weights, did shotput on the track team, and was also on the wrestling team.  He grew up on his family’s farm in Cottageville, WV, where he loved spending time with his brothers and sisters. His favorite pastime was teasing his siblings.  He looked to his parents as role models for life.

Steve graduated in 1971 from Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, Tennessee, studying auto body repair.  He attended college with some of his best friends from high school.  Some of his hobbies throughout the years included training in bodybuilding with Jim Parks, former Mr. Universe, shooting guns, and racing dune buggies, once receiving the trophy for “best wreck of the day” after sending his buggy airborne and flipping several times and landing on its wheels.  In his early years, he worked alongside his father and brothers at Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood, WV.  He later managed several body shops for dealerships in Ripley, WV, Columbus, Ohio, and Marietta, Ohio, and soon began opening and managing body shops for different companies in Columbus.  Steve eventually opened his own body shop, Buckeye Industrial Painting, in Vienna, WV. Steve really enjoyed the challenges and results of bodywork. Often making it a family affair, enlisting his four children to help him, spending quality time teaching and teasing as they went, and building memories.  Some of his favorite times were watching his son, Steve, practicing and playing football.  He loved his children and was very proud of them.  He loved watching football, Nascar, and old westerns. His favorite things in life were Christ, his four children, grandchildren, family, old gospel music, and best buddy Snoopy, his basset hound.

Steve is survived by his wife, Beverly Matheny of Washington; four children including, Catherine Matheny of Clarksville, TN; Tammy (Mark) Crouch of Washington, WV; Steve (Lauren) Matheny of Columbus, Ohio; two stepchildren, Angie (Will) Hamrick of Waterford, Ohio; and Christy Hawkins of Vienna; 7 grandchildren, including Jack Matheny, Luke Matheny, Samuel Matheny and William Matheny, all of Columbus; two step grandchildren, Chance Hamrick and Elaina Hamrick, both of Waterford; and one step great grandson, Julius Miller of Belpre; five brothers, Milo (Nancy) Matheny  of Starke, Florida; Gerald (Nancy) Matheny of Washington, WV; Joe (Cheryl) Matheny of Vienna, WV, Bill (Karen) Matheny  of Ravenswood, WV; and John (Susan) Matheny of Cottageville, WV; four sisters, Barbara (Wilbur) Leake of Millwood, WV; Karen (Richard) Bibbee of Troy, Virginia; Martha (David) Turlington of Boone, NC; and Kristi (Ed) Shuff of Beckley, WV; ex-wife, Dottie Matheny of Columbus, Ohio; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, David Owen Matheny; mother, Geraldine Matheny; fraternal twin siblings; one infant child; one infant grandchild; and one step-grandson, Quinten Crouch.

Visitation will be 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, February 16, and 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Friday, February 17, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 1934 Dupont Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, Parkersburg.

