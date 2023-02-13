Obituary: Opitz, Anthony Marcus

Anthony Marcus Opitz, 35, of Davisville, WV, died Feb 8, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born Feb 25, 1987, in Fort Myers, FL, the son of Mark Anthony David of Clinton Township, MI, and Theresa O. Opitz of Elizabeth, WV.

Anthony had worked for Viking Oil and Gas. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, loved and enjoyed his family, and his children were his world. Club brothers were also a big part of his life; they loved and supported him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three children, Tye Miller of Harrisville, William Cole Opitz of Davisville, and Hayden Owens of Vienna; brothers, Cory Alan Fout of Walker, WV, and Jason Fout of OH; and sister Tisha Nicole Fout; Grandmother, Nancy Hoffman of Mineral Wells; uncles and aunts, Chris and Ann Opitz of Smithville, WV and Billy and Magda Opitz of Orlando, FL; and several nieces nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Hoffman.

Services will be held at 3 PM at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Friends may visit Friday from 12-3 PM. Eulogies would be appreciated at the service. Any photos in memory of Anthony, please bring to the funeral home before the service begins. Following the service, burial will be in the Bethany Cemetery, and there will be a meal after services at Bethany Church.

Any donations for funeral costs can be made to Raiguel Funeral Home to assist with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

