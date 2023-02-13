Obituary: Rector, Joseph Hubert

Joseph Hubert Rector, 83, of Washington, WV, passed away on February 10, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU.

He was born on April 27, 1939, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Hubert and Josephine McDunnough Rector.

Following high school graduation, Joe started his career at O’Ames and retired after forty-five years with the company. He enjoyed the outdoors, his farm, and caring for his cattle. Joe often went fishing, coon hunting, and turtle hunting. His friends referred to him as the turtle man of Lubeck.

Joe is survived by his children, Nancy Rawson (Norman), Janet Hightower, Bob Graham (Regina), Pam Anderson (Bruce), Leona Brown (Daniel), Ben Rector (Tim), sixteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Louise Burd Rector, three grandsons, one great-granddaughter, one great-grandson, sisters Patty Snyder and Betty Brant, and brother George Rector.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

