Obituary: Rector, Joseph Hubert

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joseph Hubert Rector, 83, of Washington, WV, passed away on February 10, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU.

He was born on April 27, 1939, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Hubert and Josephine McDunnough Rector.

Following high school graduation, Joe started his career at O’Ames and retired after forty-five years with the company.  He enjoyed the outdoors, his farm, and caring for his cattle.  Joe often went fishing, coon hunting, and turtle hunting. His friends referred to him as the turtle man of Lubeck.

Joe is survived by his children, Nancy Rawson (Norman), Janet Hightower, Bob Graham (Regina), Pam Anderson (Bruce), Leona Brown (Daniel), Ben Rector (Tim), sixteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Louise Burd Rector, three grandsons, one great-granddaughter, one great-grandson, sisters Patty Snyder and Betty Brant, and brother George Rector.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 100 cats were rescued in Washington County, Ohio
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia
Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force reviews crime statistics from 2022.
2022 crime statistics are in - insight from the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force
John Stone Home
Celebrating Local Black History: Part Two
Emmy Strauss discusses area events.
A look at Valentine’s weekend

Latest News

John E. Charlton Obit
Obituary: Charlton, John E.
Evelyn M. Hawn Obit
Obituary: Hawn, Evelyn M.
David John Broughton Obit
Obituary: Broughton, David John
Lucy L. Finley Obit
Obituary: Finley, Lucy L.