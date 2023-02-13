Obituary: Sheppard, Mary L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary L. Sheppard, 92, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at her home.

She was born January 14, 1931, in Vienna, WV, a daughter of the late Denzil Blair and Virginia Corbitt Blair.

Mary enjoy working with ceramics. She was the co-owner of Mar-elos in Elizabeth, WV and later owned her own shop. Mary also enjoyed bird watching and collecting new rocks for her rock garden while traveling. She was the matriarch of her family and gave orders to anyone who would listen until the end.

She is survived by her two sons, Russell Sheppard and Randy Sheppard (Dorothy Sorge); sister, Hester (Butch) Starcher; grandchildren, Richard (Phyliss) Sheppard, Joshua Sheppard and Cassandra Sheppard (Kevin Greene); and her grand dogs, Cody and Ellie.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Connie; spouse, John; daughter in-law, Sharon Sheppard; sister, Ruby Carothers; and brothers in-law, Ted Carothers and Darrell Starcher.

A visitation will take place from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg. Burial will be at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Thorn Addition Cemetery, Palestine, WV with Reverend Lester Morgan officiating. There will be a fellowship for friends and family Tuesday at 3:00 pm at the Moose Lodge.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 100 cats were rescued in Washington County, Ohio
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia
Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force reviews crime statistics from 2022.
2022 crime statistics are in - insight from the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force
John Stone Home
Celebrating Local Black History: Part Two
Emmy Strauss discusses area events.
A look at Valentine’s weekend

Latest News

John E. Charlton Obit
Obituary: Charlton, John E.
Evelyn M. Hawn Obit
Obituary: Hawn, Evelyn M.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rector, Joseph Hubert
David John Broughton Obit
Obituary: Broughton, David John
Lucy L. Finley Obit
Obituary: Finley, Lucy L.