Obituary: Sheppard, Mary L.

Mary L. Sheppard, 92, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at her home.

She was born January 14, 1931, in Vienna, WV, a daughter of the late Denzil Blair and Virginia Corbitt Blair.

Mary enjoy working with ceramics. She was the co-owner of Mar-elos in Elizabeth, WV and later owned her own shop. Mary also enjoyed bird watching and collecting new rocks for her rock garden while traveling. She was the matriarch of her family and gave orders to anyone who would listen until the end.

She is survived by her two sons, Russell Sheppard and Randy Sheppard (Dorothy Sorge); sister, Hester (Butch) Starcher; grandchildren, Richard (Phyliss) Sheppard, Joshua Sheppard and Cassandra Sheppard (Kevin Greene); and her grand dogs, Cody and Ellie.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Connie; spouse, John; daughter in-law, Sharon Sheppard; sister, Ruby Carothers; and brothers in-law, Ted Carothers and Darrell Starcher.

A visitation will take place from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg. Burial will be at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Thorn Addition Cemetery, Palestine, WV with Reverend Lester Morgan officiating. There will be a fellowship for friends and family Tuesday at 3:00 pm at the Moose Lodge.

