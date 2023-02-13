Obituary: Smith, Irene Judith

Irene Judith Smith Obit
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
Irene Judith Smith, 96, of South Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at The Wyngate, surrounded by family.

She was born October 26, 1926, in Wood County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Okey and Clara Cain Caltrider.

Irene was a homemaker who enjoyed reading books and spending time with her family, her cats, and her dog.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Stephen Smith (late Paula J.), of Parkersburg; son-in-law, Robert Enoch; four grandchildren, Kim Milhoan (Stevan), of Vienna, WV, Rob Enoch (Michele), of Coolville, OH, Chris Enoch (Sandy), of Parkersburg, WV, and Stacy Wager (Dexter), of Brohard, WV; great-grandchildren, Joel Suder (Kristi), of Vienna, WV, Andrew Suder (Megan), of Sumter AFB, SC, Lance Suder (Kayla) of Parkersburg, WV, Mackenzie Easter (late Christopher Cody), of Williamstown, WV, Alec Milhoan (Emily), of Vienna, WV, Whitney Statler (Chase), of Parkersburg, WV, Brielle Milhoan, of Vienna, WV, Mercedes Ware (Jason), of Parkersburg, WV; Chris Enoch, Mountain Home AFB, ID; Tyler Wager (Allison), of Calhoun, WV, Dylan Wager (Kaylynn), of Davisville, WV, Cole Wager, of Brohard, WV; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Smith; daughter, Donna J. Enoch; four brothers; and two sisters.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the caring staff at Wyngate Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

