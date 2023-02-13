Obituary: Somerville, Dorothy Ann Greiner

Dorothy Ann Greiner Somerville, 87, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Worthington Health Care Center. She was born on February 10, 1936. A daughter of the late Virgil N. Greiner and Eulala Stalnaker Greiner.

She was a member of the Grace Gospel Church and enjoyed flowers, sewing, decorating beautiful cakes, bluegrass gospel, and her pet cats.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Christie Somerville of Mineral Wells, WV, and Tracy Browning (Steve) of Mineral Wells, WV; a son, Audie Somerville of Mineral Wells, WV; a sister, Carolyn Koontz (Steve) of Parkersburg, WV; one brother, Larry Greiner (Rhonda) of Parkersburg, WV; two grandchildren, Stacy Barnhart, Emily Browning; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Ralph Wayne Somerville; an infant son, Jett Finley Somerville; an infant daughter, Kimberly Ann Somerville; and three brothers, Charles (Shirley) Greiner, Jim, Bob, and Don Greiner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Grace Gospel Church, 6239 Pike St, Parkersburg, WV 26101, with Pastor Roger Benson and Chaplain Mike Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. A visitation will take place 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg or to the Grace Gospel Missionary Fund.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Somerville family.

