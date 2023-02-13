Obituary: Stallings, Linda L.

Linda L. Stallings Obit
Linda L. Stallings Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda L. Stallings, 75, of Belpre, passed away February 7, 2023, at the Arbors of Marietta following an extended illness.

She was born February 10, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV. She was the daughter of the late Charles M. Stallings and the late Nita (Grady) Stallings. Linda was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as a registered nurse while stationed in California, Italy, Texas, the Philippines, and South Dakota. She achieved the rank of Captain.

Upon leaving the military, she returned home and worked at various local health facilities. Linda was named shift supervisor of St. Joseph Hospital’s adolescent unit in 1992. She also enjoyed working on Marietta Memorial’s OB unit. Linda finished her nursing career working at the Wood County Veteran’s Clinic.

She retired in 2016. Linda was an active member of the Porterfield Baptist Church in Little Hocking, OH. She loved her dogs, gardening, and planting beautiful flowers around her yard during the spring and summer months.

As per Linda’s wishes, there will be no service. Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Munson, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Porterfield Baptist Church, 39 Hollywood Drive, Little Hocking, OH 45742, or The Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.

Online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 100 cats were rescued in Washington County, Ohio
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia
Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force reviews crime statistics from 2022.
2022 crime statistics are in - insight from the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force
John Stone Home
Celebrating Local Black History: Part Two
Emmy Strauss discusses area events.
A look at Valentine’s weekend

Latest News

John E. Charlton Obit
Obituary: Charlton, John E.
Evelyn M. Hawn Obit
Obituary: Hawn, Evelyn M.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rector, Joseph Hubert
David John Broughton Obit
Obituary: Broughton, David John
Lucy L. Finley Obit
Obituary: Finley, Lucy L.