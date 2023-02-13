Obituary: Stallings, Linda L.

Linda L. Stallings, 75, of Belpre, passed away February 7, 2023, at the Arbors of Marietta following an extended illness.

She was born February 10, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV. She was the daughter of the late Charles M. Stallings and the late Nita (Grady) Stallings. Linda was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as a registered nurse while stationed in California, Italy, Texas, the Philippines, and South Dakota. She achieved the rank of Captain.

Upon leaving the military, she returned home and worked at various local health facilities. Linda was named shift supervisor of St. Joseph Hospital’s adolescent unit in 1992. She also enjoyed working on Marietta Memorial’s OB unit. Linda finished her nursing career working at the Wood County Veteran’s Clinic.

She retired in 2016. Linda was an active member of the Porterfield Baptist Church in Little Hocking, OH. She loved her dogs, gardening, and planting beautiful flowers around her yard during the spring and summer months.

As per Linda’s wishes, there will be no service. Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Munson, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Porterfield Baptist Church, 39 Hollywood Drive, Little Hocking, OH 45742, or The Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.

Online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

