Obituary: Townsend, Otis Eugene

Otis Eugene Townsend, 86, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 12, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg on June 12, 1936, the son of the late John Humbert and Ida Oca Cale Townsend.

He had retired after 21 years of service with the Army National Guard. Otis then obtained his real estate license and became a member of the Local #132 Operating Engineers. He owned and operated Townsend and Son Excavating and Townsend Septic Sales and Service. He had served in Charleston on the WV Sewer Advisory Board for 10 years and was a former board member of the Volcano Days at Mountwood Park. He was a founding member of the Mid-Ohio Valley Wild Turkey Federation and was a past President for 25 years. After all of his accomplishments, besides his family, was his enjoyment of hunting and fishing at his cabin on the Hughs River.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Lee Mason Townsend; His children, Brian Eugene Townsend (Teresa), Jeffrey Lee Townsend (Lori Higgins), Kristi Ann Nutter, and Joyce Delancey (Steve); His grandchildren, Allie Tobey (Bjorn), Justin Townsend, Michael Dalton Nutter (Makenzee Hart), Jessie Lamp (Aaron) and Alana Delancey; His great-grandchildren, Bowen Lamp, Baby boy Nutter, Hayden, Colt, Korie, and Pace Tobey.

He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Sherri Romine Townsend; One son, Alan Townsend; His brothers, John E., Charles, Mitch, James, Joe, and Dick Townsend; His sisters, Kathleen Stephens, Nelva Lewis, and Roxie Echart.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Tom Hall officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 1404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH, 43212, or to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC. 27710 in Sherri Townsend’s name.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

