One car rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg Monday morning

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe Street and Charles Street in Parkersburg early Monday morning.

The call for the crash came in at 6:10 a.m.

The crash occurred right in front of the Good Shepherd Head Start on the corner of Charles St.

The cause of roll over is currently unknown, but no injuries were reported.

The Parkersburg Police Department and Parkersburg Fire Department both responded to the scene.

