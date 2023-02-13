Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
ATHENS, Ohio- Jodi Rickard was arrested on charges related to the theft of more than $1,500,000 from Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA).

On Monday, Rickard was indicted by Athens County Grand Jury for: • Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity • Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity • Theft in Office • Aggravated Theft of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars or More • Telecommunications Fraud • Tampering with Evidence • Tampering with Records.

The investigation was led by the Auditor of the State following an anonymous tip regarding theft from AMHA.

Rickard, while employed by AMHA, is accused of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity to steal for personal use. The total theft is alleged to be over $1,500,000 and to have taken place from January 1, 2015, through December 9, 2022.

The indictment also contains a forfeiture specification of real property due to Rickard using AMHA funds to pay off her mortgage. The expenditures by Jodi Rickard are alleged to include payments for her personal benefit made to Discover – 72 checks totaling $1,286,659.00; Capital One – 28 checks totaling $261,708.00; and WesBanco – 1 check totaling $34,000.00 used to pay off her mortgage.

An additional check was written by Rickard for $16,000.00 to Discover in December of 2022, but payment was stopped before the check cleared.

In addition to paying off her mortgage, it is reported that Rickard had taken numerous vacations and spent large sums of money during those vacations, installed an in-ground pool, and purchased numerous other material items.

Rickard was taken into custody on Monday by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

She will appear before Judge McCarthy for her arraignment, Tuesday, February 14th at 10:00 AM.

