Train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions

A West Virginia water utility says it’s taking precautionary steps following the derailment of...
A West Virginia water utility says it’s taking precautionary steps following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia water utility says it’s taking precautionary steps following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio.

West Virginia American Water said in a statement on Sunday that it has enhanced its treatment processes even though there hasn’t been a change in raw water at its Ohio River intake.

It’s also installing a secondary intake on the Guyandotte River in case there’s a need to switch to an alternate water source.

There are currently no drinking water advisories in place.

The train derailed in a fiery crash Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Emergency workers evacuated nearby neighborhoods before igniting vinyl chloride from the cars.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia
One vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg early...
One car rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
Around 100 cats were rescued in Washington County, Ohio
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
David John Broughton Obit
Obituary: Broughton, David John
John E. Charlton Obit
Obituary: Charlton, John E.

Latest News

EVE chocolate party fundraiser held at Glenwood Community
EVE chocolate party fundraiser held at Glenwood Community
Pleasants County Neighbor Network Gala
The first annual gala was a success for Pleasants County Neighbor Network
Glenwood Community hosts EVE Chocolate Party fundraiser
EVE Inc. Chocolate Party fundraiser hosted at Glenwood Community
A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia