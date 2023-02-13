Train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia water utility says it’s taking precautionary steps following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio.

West Virginia American Water said in a statement on Sunday that it has enhanced its treatment processes even though there hasn’t been a change in raw water at its Ohio River intake.

It’s also installing a secondary intake on the Guyandotte River in case there’s a need to switch to an alternate water source.

There are currently no drinking water advisories in place.

The train derailed in a fiery crash Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Emergency workers evacuated nearby neighborhoods before igniting vinyl chloride from the cars.

