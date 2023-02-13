Williamstown residents sees US Navy Hovercraft used in Chinese spy balloon recovery

US Navy hovercraft on North Myrtle Beach.
US Navy hovercraft on North Myrtle Beach.(Roger Snow)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roger Snow from Williamstown was visiting North Myrtle Beach South Carolina with his wife when they witnessed a US Navy hovercraft participating in the recovery of the shot down Chinese spy balloon.

Snow shared his reaction to seeing the hovercraft.

“Well, it was a surprise. We went in there to eat at a local restaurant here at North Myrtle Beach, and as we walked to the back, where people were sitting, we saw a number of people lined up along the beach area. Beyond that, as I showed in the picture, there was this big Navy hovercraft. It was quite large and surprised us, but it was really something to see,” said Snow

The hovercraft was sitting on the beach being loaded with supplies for the crews working on recovering the Chinese balloon.

