WVU Medicine Camden Clark will be implementing a new MRI system

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cardiac MRI will be implemented to the Parkersburg Cardiology Associates.

Parkersburg Cardiology Associates spoke in front of the Parkersburg Rotary Club to explain the benefits of the new MRI systems.

“Cardiac MRI’s have been offered at higher institutions at tertiary care centers and to have it here in the Mid Ohio Valley in our backyard is going to keep our patients local and close to home rather than being referred out to other institutions. Not only do they have rapport with physicians in the community but especially with the economic issues such as gas prices on the rise and people wanting to stay here close to home it really does help both financially and medically,” Advanced Imaging Cardiologist Kristopher Pfirman said.

Pfirman says healthcare locally will be better because of the new system.

The MRI can’t be used for preventative measures but instead secondary prevention.

