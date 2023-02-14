Belpre City Council meets - updates on EMS situation among other topics

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met Monday night.

At the meeting, Safety Services Director Connie Hoblitzell said that the City of Belpre has put together a board for EMS services.

Hoblitzell told WTAP that all EMS decisions will have to go through the board. It will give the city more oversight over EMS services.

This comes after Belpre canceled its contract with its EMS service due to multiple violations.

Additionally, a resolution involving feral cats in the area was tabled. The resolution would give money to a local organization that would spay, neuter, and vaccinate feral and free-roaming cats. It was tabled so that more details could be added to the legislation.

In other business, a local law enforcement officer was sworn in as a sergeant. Chief Stump told WTAP that Kerry Nichols has over a decade of law enforcement experience and is a veteran.

Also council woman Susan Abdella announced a public forum that’s happening this Friday at 8:30am at Washington State Community College. The goal of the event is to identify gaps in the county’s healthcare needs.

