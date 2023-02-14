Former Athens Housing Director arraigned on multiple charges

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The bond has been set the former Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority director charged with using funds for her own use.

Jodi K. Rickard, 57, of Albany was arraigned on multiple charges before Judge George McCarthy, according to court documents. Bond was set at $1.5 million with 10 percent cash or surety allowed. Rickard was ordered to turn in her passport, placed on a no fly list, and ordered to have no access with any accounts associated with the Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority. Additionally, her PERS retirement account and all bank accounts were ordered frozen. If she does make bond, Rickard will have to wear an ankle monitor and be under house arrest.

She entered a not guilty plea to the charges. Rickard is charged with:

Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a first degree felony

Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a second degree felony

Theft in Office, a third degree felony

Aggravated Theft of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars or More, a first degree felony

Telecommunications Fraud, a first degree felony

Tampering with Evidence, a third degree felony

Tampering with Records, a third degree felony

Rickard is accused of making payments for her own personal benefit including paying off her home and the installation of an in-ground pool. She is also accused of using the funds for numerous vacations.

A jury date is tentatively scheduled for April 18.

