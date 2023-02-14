Highmark West Virginia donates to American Heart Association for their public awareness campaign

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - American Heart Association received a donation from Highmark West Virginia that will contribute to their campaign against tobacco and vape usage in the youth.

“Here we are on Valentine’s day partnering with the American Heart Association,” Highmark West Virginia President Jim Fawcett said.

West Virginia ranks first in the nation for tobacco and vape usage.

Executive Director of the AHA West Virginia, Michelle Loehr, says the mission of the association is to create healthier, stronger lives for everyone.

“We are hoping that this campaign will be a preventative campaign to help people know the risks of starting tobacco or vaping. We are also hoping to use this campaign to help people quit. If you know someone using tobacco products or vapes we have resources available on our website we can visit. We also want to promote cessation programs to help them get unaddicted,” Loehr said.

Radio and television ads will be a part of the larger campaign to create better lives for the youth and for adults in West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The total theft is alleged to be over $1,500,000 and to have taken place from January 1, 2015,...
Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million
One vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg early...
One car rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
A three vehicle wreck happened on Rosemar Road.
Multiple vehicles towed from the scene of three car wreck
A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia
Marietta movie theater will be permanently closing
Closing time for Marietta movie theater

Latest News

A group photo is taken following the signing.
Ravenswood High School student becomes first esports athlete to join collegiate program in school history
Marietta Softball receives donation
Marietta Softball program receives generous donation from well known donors
The total theft is alleged to be over $1,500,000 and to have taken place from January 1, 2015,...
Former Athens Housing Director arraigned on multiple charges
US Navy hovercraft on North Myrtle Beach.
Williamstown residents see US Navy Hovercraft used in Chinese balloon recovery