Highmark West Virginia donates to American Heart Association for their public awareness campaign

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - American Heart Association received a donation from Highmark West Virginia that will contribute to their campaign against tobacco and vape usage in the youth.

“Here we are on Valentine’s day partnering with the American Heart Association,” Highmark West Virginia President Jim Fawcett said.

West Virginia ranks first in the nation for tobacco and vape usage.

Executive Director of the AHA West Virginia, Michelle Loehr, says the mission of the association is to create healthier, stronger lives for everyone.

“We are hoping that this campaign will be a preventative campaign to help people know the risks of starting tobacco or vaping. We are also hoping to use this campaign to help people quit. If you know someone using tobacco products or vapes we have resources available on our website we can visit. We also want to promote cessation programs to help them get unaddicted,” Loehr said.

Radio and television ads will be a part of the larger campaign to create better lives for the youth and for adults in West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.