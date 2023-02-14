Marietta Softball program receives generous donation from well known donors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After Saturday’s Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony it was announced that Joe and Linda Chlapaty donated $750,000 to the Marietta Softball team.

“The generosity of the Chlapaty’s and what they have done for not only Marietta college but he has donated to the library, to our football stadium, to the Dyson Baudo rec center and to have his continued support is overwhelming,” Head Softball Coach Jenn Castle said.

Marietta College says the renovations will create the nations finest NCAA Division III facilities.

This project will help the student-athletes today.

“I think they are feeling the support of people understanding what Title IX means,” said Castle.

The project will also be a benefit to the athletes who are looking to join the program in the future.

“For the future of recruits it’s just knowing that they are going to play at the best facilities, the indoor facilities, the outdoor facilities. Us being able to go to our field and not have to share with women’s lacrosse or soccer men’s and women’s. Just knowing that we can get on our field at anytime when we get a nice day like we’ve been having this week we can jump out there and get what’s needed and bring a high caliber team,” Castle said.

There is no timetable for when the project will be done but Castle says she is excited for the completion of the project.

