National experts talk W.Va. tax reform

National experts talk W.Va. tax reform
National experts talk W.Va. tax reform
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tax cuts have potential to affect everyone, and two national experts contend reducing West Virginia’s income tax is key to unleashing the state’s potential.

“This is a march to zero,” said Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform. “There are a number of states doing it. West Virginia could be in the lead.”

Norquist and Stephen Moore, of the Heritage Foundation, both joined Gov. Jim Justice and state leaders Monday for a roundtable discussion on tax reform. The visit coming as delegates and senators grapple with how much to reduce your income tax.

The House of Delegates want 50 percent over three years, while state senators favor 15-percent cut now with more later as part of a broader proposal.

Neither expert heavily weighed in on a specific on a specific proposal, instead both men pushed state leaders to eliminate the income tax altogether as quick as possible.

Moore, an adviser on tax cuts to the former Trump Administration, called West Virginia a renaissance state that has before it a magical moment.

“The thing you need most in this state is people -- people and businesses to come to the state,” he said.

“If West Virginia were able to eliminate its state income tax, you’re talking about a big, neon billboard that says, ‘We’re open for business in West Virginia,’” Moore added afterwards. “You can compete with states like Florida and Texas.”

Business leaders spoke to how reducing the income tax would affect their employees.

“We talk a lot about prosperity and do some financial counseling and coaching with them to be able to help them, but to be able to provide this for them would be amazing,” said Tom Minturn of Chick-fil-A.

“I think we have to tackle these challenges and capitalize on these opportunities as we move forward,” said Bridget Lambert of the West Virginia Retailers Association.

Justice mostly steered clear of specifics during Monday’s event as he hopes the discussion moves the state closer to a final agreement.

“We just need to sit in a room and absolutely listen to the experts, and keep it safe, and get it to as big as we can possibly get it,” he said afterward.

The House of Delegates, which already passed a plan of its own, received the Senate’s tax proposal Friday. It now sits with the House Finance Committee for further discussion.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia
One vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg early...
One car rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
El hombre pudo ser detenido al intentar huir de la casa a toda prisa, y ahora enfrenta varios...
Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million
A three vehicle wreck happened on Rosemar Road.
Multiple vehicles towed from the scene of three car wreck
Around 100 cats were rescued in Washington County, Ohio
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County

Latest News

Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million
Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million
Levi Scott Jarvis sentenced to up to 18 years
Levi Scott Jarvis sentenced to up to 18 years
Levi Scott Jarvis sentenced to up to 15 years
Levi Scott Jarvis sentenced to up to 15 years for second degree robbery
Lee Iven Woodlee was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison
Lee Iven Woodlee sentenced to up to 25 years