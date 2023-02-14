Obituary: Cumpston, Sierra Burke

Sierra Burke Cumpston, 26, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed into the arms of Jesus on February 13, 2023. She was born August 14, 1996, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of Shelly Church Burke of Parkersburg and the late Steve Burke.

She was a 2014 graduate of Parkersburg South High School, where she was a member of the Marching Band. Sierra was a faithful member of Grace Gospel Church.

Sierra was incredibly creative. This creativity was never more evident than in their home. She and her husband, Zach, created a loving and fun home for their girls. Sierra loved mentoring kids in Marching Band so they could share her passion. She loved God, loved people, and was always looking for ways to share that love with others.

Sierra leaves behind a loving and devoted husband, Zach, and the two lights of her life, Carly Brooke and Mackenzie Grace. Sierra and Zach were elementary school sweethearts, and her one unyielding desire in life was to be a wife and mother. Her dreams became complete when she married Zach and then when sweet Carly and rambunctious Mackenzie came into this world.

In addition to her husband, daughters, and mother, Sierra is survived by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Marc Phillips of Morgantown, WV; a mother and father-in-law, Crystal and Shannon Cumpston of Mineral Wells, WV; brother-in-law and sister in law, Alex and Rachel Cumpston of Mineral Wells, WV; a sister in law, Allison Cumpston of Mineral Wells, WV; nieces and nephews, Sam and Alina Phillips and Oliver and Sophia Cumpston.

In addition to her father, Sierra was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and a good friend, Aaron Cronin.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM Friday, February 17, 2023, at Grace Gospel Church, with Pastors Roger Benson and Troy Derenberger officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 17, 2023, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Cumpston family.

In lieu of flowers, the family would invite you to make a donation in her honor to a cause very close to her heart – The Grace Gospel Church Youth Group. Donations can be mailed to 6239 Pike St, Parkersburg, WV 26101, or sent electronically through Givelify.com by choosing Grace Gospel Church.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.