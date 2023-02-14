Obituary: Fryman, Jennifer L.

Jennifer L. Fryman, 76, of Vincent, passed away at 6:47 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Marietta Memorial. She was born in Marietta on August 23, 1946, a daughter of Robert and Anne K (Nannie) Seyler.

Jennifer worked at Three Sons Market. Jennifer was a devoted wife and homemaker. She loved bowling, watching her grandchildren play sports, playing wiffleball in the backyard, and spending time with her family. She was a beloved wife, mom, grandma, aunt, and friend to many. On May 28, 1966, she married the love of her life, John E. Fryman, Sr.

Jennifer is survived by a son and daughter, John E. Fryman Jr. and his wife Heidi of Little Hocking and Jill L. Oliver and her husband David of Parkersburg, WV; 8 grandchildren: Josiah Fryman and his wife Katie, Jonah Fryman, Caleigh Fryman; and fiancé Austin, Caden Fryman, Brianna Dunfee, and Brooke, Bailey, and Braelynn Oliver; 3 great-grandchildren: Johnny, Lily, and Knox Fryman. She is also survived by her sisters Peggy (Jim) Huck, Linda (Marshall) DeBusk, and Gertie Fryman, as well as many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband John, brothers: Bob, Dick, Bill, and John Seyler, and sisters: Barbara and Charlotte.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, February 16th, from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 17th at Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at Lankfordfh.com.

