Obituary: Fryman, Jennifer L.

Jennifer L. Fryman Obit
Jennifer L. Fryman Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennifer L. Fryman, 76, of Vincent, passed away at 6:47 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Marietta Memorial. She was born in Marietta on August 23, 1946, a daughter of Robert and Anne K (Nannie) Seyler.

Jennifer worked at Three Sons Market. Jennifer was a devoted wife and homemaker. She loved bowling, watching her grandchildren play sports, playing wiffleball in the backyard, and spending time with her family. She was a beloved wife, mom, grandma, aunt, and friend to many. On May 28, 1966, she married the love of her life, John E. Fryman, Sr.

Jennifer is survived by a son and daughter, John E. Fryman Jr. and his wife Heidi of Little Hocking and Jill L. Oliver and her husband David of Parkersburg, WV; 8 grandchildren: Josiah Fryman and his wife Katie, Jonah Fryman, Caleigh Fryman; and fiancé Austin, Caden Fryman, Brianna Dunfee, and Brooke, Bailey, and Braelynn Oliver; 3 great-grandchildren: Johnny, Lily, and Knox Fryman. She is also survived by her sisters Peggy (Jim) Huck, Linda (Marshall) DeBusk, and Gertie Fryman, as well as many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband John, brothers: Bob, Dick, Bill, and John Seyler, and sisters: Barbara and Charlotte.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, February 16th, from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 17th at Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The total theft is alleged to be over $1,500,000 and to have taken place from January 1, 2015,...
Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million
One vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg early...
One car rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
A three vehicle wreck happened on Rosemar Road.
Multiple vehicles towed from the scene of three car wreck
A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia
Marietta movie theater will be permanently closing
Closing time for Marietta movie theater

Latest News

Sierra Burke Cumpston Obit
Obituary: Cumpston, Sierra Burke
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gammache, Robert Louis
Naomi Smith Rollins Obit
Obituary: Rollins, Naomi Smith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Williams, Robert R.