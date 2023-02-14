Obituary: Rollins, Naomi Smith

Naomi Smith Rollins, 92, of Smithville, WV, died Feb 13, 2023, at her residence.

She was born April 12, 1930, at Beatrice, WV, the daughter of the late Coville L. and Amy Florence Haught Smith.

Naomi had been a bridal consultant for JC Penny in Elyria, OH. She was a 50-year member of the Elyria, OH, Chapter of Eastern Star. She was a member of the Smithville, WV CEO’s in Ritchie County. She enjoyed working in flowers, canning, and cooking. She attended Zion United Methodist Church, Elyria, OH, and Smithville United Methodist Church. A special thanks to Dr. Kathy Adkins and Housecalls Hospice for all of their care.

Naomi is survived by two sons, Steve Rollins of Wellington, OH, and Douglas Rollins of Smithville, WV; sister Victoria Woodward of Salem, IL; sister-in-law, Elsie Rollins of Macfarlan and several special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rollins; infant son, Michael Rollins; and brothers, Dillard Smith and Delburn Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV. Friends may visit at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Burial will follow in the Hartley Cemetery, Brohard, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.