Obituary: Williams, Robert R.

Robert R. Williams, 80, of St. Marys, WV, passed away on February 12, 2023. He was born January 3, 1943, in Akron, OH, a son of the late Clifford and Hazel Lamp Williams. He was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church and a deacon with the True Vine Church in Clinton, OH. He was a U. S. Army Veteran. He was a retired Millwright from Akron Porcelain and Plastics Company. His hobbies included fishing and enjoying his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He repaired tractors, and tinkering was his favorite thing to do.

He is survived by two daughters, Mellody Blamble and Donna Arnett, grandchildren, Brian (Chrissy) Craddock, Cheyenne Dunn, Rusty (Alicia) Blamble, K D Arnett, and Katie (Ray) Marshall; several great-grandchildren, including Stephen Craddock, Dominic Curtis, Desiria Dunn, Tru Blamble, Chase Blamble, Kaia Raphael, and Laila Marshall, two sisters, Bertha (Robert) Bailey, and Wilma Erb, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Lou Williams; sons, Robert E. Williams, Willie Williams, and Steven Williams; son-in-law, Kenneth Arnett; brothers, Willie Williams, James Williams, and Raymond Williams.

Services will be Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 2 P. M. at the Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV, with Brother Dennis Elkins officiating. The interment will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Hebron, WV, with military graveside rites. Friends may call from 12 to 2 P. M. Sunday at the funeral home. An online guest register is available at www.ingramfh.com.

